Ex-Cong MLA Rajpal Bhukhri dies after heart attack

Former Congress MLA from Sadhaura (SC) assembly constituency in Yamunanagar, Rajpal Bhukhri, died of a heart attack on Monday morning. He was 55. Rajpal Bhukhri

Considered a close aide of senior Congress leader and MP Kumari Selja, Bhukhri reportedly suffered severe chest pain at his residence after returning from his routine morning walk.

Family members said that after returning from the morning walk, he was getting ready to attend a meeting with Haryana Congress state in-charge Sanjay Dutt in Sadhaura, when he complained of severe chest pain. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead after examination. His last rites were performed at his native village, Bhukhri.

Born on May 19, 1972, Bhukhri was regarded as a prominent Dalit leader from the Yamunanagar region. He lived with his family in his ancestral village and is survived by his wife, one son, and one daughter.

In the 2009 assembly elections, he won the Sadhaura (SC) seat on a Congress ticket, defeating INLD’s two-time MLA Balwant Singh with a margin of 47,263 votes. He contested again in 2014, but lost to BJP candidate Balwant Singh. The Congress denied him a ticket in 2019 and fielded Renuka Bala, who won the seat. Bala was retained in the 2024 assembly polls.

After five Congress MLAs, including Bala, faced criticism for alleged cross-voting in Rajya Sabha elections, Bhukhri became politically active again. Bala was later suspended from the party. Congress MP Selja expressed grief over Bhukhri’s demise and paid tributes to the former legislator.