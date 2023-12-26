Ex-DSGMC chief Manjit GK back into Shiromani Akali Dal fold

Veteran leader Manjit Singh GK re-joined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in the presence of Sukhbir Badal in Delhi on Monday. Veteran leader Manjit Singh GK re-joined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in the presence of Sukhbir Badal in Delhi on Monday.

Manjit GK was expelled on May 26, 2019, days after the ex-DSGMC chief questioned party leadership over its poor show in Lok Sabha polls in Punjab.

Badal visited Manjit GK’s residence today along with the Delhi SAD president Paramjit Singh Sarna and other senior leadership of the party. Earlier, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) member and former councillor Paramjit Singh Rana also re-joined SAD.

Manjit GK said he was re-joining the SAD along with his entire Jago party unconditionally.

“Unity is the need of the hour for the Sikh community and is needed to resolve pending issues like freedom for Sikh prisoners and other panthic issues,” he said.

Sukhbir, while welcoming GK back into the party fold, said “It is my fervent wish to effect panthic unity and it is a source of happiness that this has been achieved in Delhi.”

The SAD president said that with all panthic factions in Delhi becoming one, he would also strive for the same in Punjab. “A few have already returned into the SAD fold and I appeal to all those who are left to return to their mother party. Resolution of all issues concerning the community will be achieved once we are all united again”, he added.

SAD to establish party units in all states: Sukhbir

The SAD president on Monday announced that the party will establish its units in all the states having Sikh population. He declared this after a meeting with members of the Sikh community in Bihar and Mumbai at the party’s Delhi state unit president Paramjit Singh Sarna’s residence. He announced that a SAD committee would be dispatched to Bihar on December 30 for this purpose. Sukhbir said the committee would not only hold meetings with the local Sikh community there but also make necessary arrangements for the establishment of the unit.