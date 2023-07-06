Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / XEN, clerk held for 2-cr fraud in Y’nagar

XEN, clerk held for 2-cr fraud in Y’nagar

ByHT Correspondent, Ambala
Jul 06, 2023 01:05 AM IST

They accused have been identified as XEN Kulwant Singh and billing clerk Rajbir Singh, DSP (Jagadhari) Abhilaksh Joshi, said

: The Yamunanagar Police have arrested two persons, including an executive engineer (XEN), of the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitaran Nigam (UHBVN) for their alleged involvement in a 2-crore fraud, officials said on Wednesday.

They accused have been identified as XEN Kulwant Singh and billing clerk Rajbir Singh, DSP (Jagadhari) Abhilaksh Joshi, said.

He said that a local court has sent them to three-day remand.

“On complaint of XEN Pawan Narula, a case was registered on May 19 at Yamunanagar City police station. It was alleged that based on fake bills and documents for a contract, a sum of 201,28,000 was released. In this case, the XEN and clerk were involved in the fraud,” he said.

