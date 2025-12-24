Retired inspector general of police (IGP), Punjab, AS Chahal, who allegedly attempted suicide on Monday after falling victim to a cyber fraud, is now out of immediate danger, doctors said on Tuesday. Ex-IGP AS Chahal out of danger, FIR registered

Although the three-hour surgery was successful, Chahal remains on ventilator support under close observation in the intensive care unit (ICU). A team of specialists at Park Hospital performed cardiothoracic and vascular surgery to repair his left lung, which was severely damaged by a bullet wound. Doctors confirmed the lung has been fully repaired and the focus has now shifted to his post-operative recovery.

“The patient is stable but remains in the ICU. He is on ventilator support, and the recovery process has begun,” said a senior hospital official. Doctors said that the swift action of police in transporting him to the hospital was crucial in saving his life.

The Patiala police have registered an FIR at the cyber crime police station against unidentified individuals in connection with the fraud that reportedly pushed the former officer to take the extreme step. The case has been filed under Sections 316(2), 336(3), 340(2), 318(4), 319(2), and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act. The charges include criminal conspiracy, breach of trust, forgery with intent to cheat, and cheating by personation, police said.

Confirming the development, a senior police officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, said investigations have begun to identify the accused and trace the money trail. “We have registered a case and a detailed probe is underway. All aspects of the alleged fraud are being examined,” the officer said.

Chahal, who retired in 2019, allegedly lost ₹8.1 crore in a stock market investment scam. In a purported suicide note, Chahal reportedly stated he was under immense mental distress, noting the irony that he fell victim to the very type of scam he had often warned the public about.

The note detailed how the scammers pressured him to reinvest profits and demanded exorbitant “service fees” and “taxes” to facilitate withdrawals. Despite making all payments through bank transfers, he was never allowed to withdraw his money.

Chahal also described the operation as highly organised and urged authorities to form a special investigation team (SIT) or involve a central agency to investigate the multiple bank accounts involved.

In addition to this incident, Chahal is one of the accused in the 2015 Kotkapura firing case, which involved protests over sacrilege incidents.

Police said that further details will emerge as his condition stabilises and the cyber investigation progresses. Patiala SSP Varun Sharma said that an FIR has been registered under relevant sections pertaining to forgery, cheating, impersonation, and the Information Technology Act.