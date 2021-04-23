Existing liquor licensees in Haryana can renew their licence

Existing licensees of country liquor (CL) and Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) vends in Haryana have been given an option to get their licence renewed for 2021-22 under the new excise policy approved by the cabinet on Thursday.

An official spokesperson said the licence of zones of CL and IMFL vends can be renewed at an increase rate of 10% over and above the base licence fee or proportionate licence fee as the case may be for 2020-21. For the remaining zones, bids will be invited.

If sufficient number of applications for renewal of zones of CL and IMFL vends from the existing licensees of 2020-21 are not received, the competent authority will invite e-bids for all zones of vends, the spokesperson said.

The excise policy for 2021-22 will come in effect from May 20 as the period of allotment of retail vends for 2020-21 will come to an end on May 19.

The spokesperson said growth in excise revenue for 2020-21 is estimated to be at 15%. For the new policy, the state government has decided to abolish the Covid cess on sale of liquor. It was imposed in 2020-21 for generating additional revenue in view of the pandemic.

The overall collection from excise in financial year 2020-21 are ₹6,792 crore against the collection of ₹6,361 crore in financial year 2019-20.

Despite complete lockdown till first week of May 2020 and overall economic slowdown for a major part of the financial year, excise revenue during 2020-21 has witnessed a 6.69% growth, the spokesperson said.

The quota of IMFS has been increased from 550 lakh proof litre to 625 lakh proof litre for 2021-22. The enhanced quota of IMFS will be added proportionately in the basic quota of all zones of liquor vends.

The quota of country liquor has not been changed. Due to the pandemic, the sale hours of retail outlets of liquor have been re-fixed in rural areas from 8am to 11pm from April to October and from 8am to 10pm from November to March.

In case of urban areas, the sale hours will be from 8am to 12 midnight throughout the year.

To encourage blending of ethanol in petrol and proper utilisation of agriculture produce, a new licence (E-3/E-3A) has been introduced for setting up an ethanol-based distillation plant at a nominal fee.

In case any vend or vends of any zone are closed or are subsequently closed on account of falling under Covid containment zone, its licence fee and quota will be proportionately waived-off in proportion of days of closure.

For computation of proportionate licence fee and quota of a closed vend to be waived-off, the licence fee and quota of a zone will be equally divided among both vends of the zone.