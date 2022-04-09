Existing power tariff, subsidies to continue in Punjab: PSPCL
Power tariff and subsidies as existing in the last financial year to all consumers are being continued as such in the current year from April 1 onwards. This was informed by a spokesman of the PSPCL in a press note issued here on Friday.
The spokesman said that the tariff order for the financial year 2022-23 has been issued by the Punjab State Regulatory Commission and there is no increase in tariff of any of the consumer categories for FY 2022-23.
He said the subsidies which are already being provided to various consumer categories, including reduction of tariff by ₹3 per unit for domestic consumers having sanctioned load up to 7 KW, are also continued. Electricity bills are being issued as above. Electricity consumers need not be misinformed by hearsay.
-
Wheat procurement going on seamlessly in all Punjab mandis: Bhagwant Mann
Chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday visited the grain market, Khanna, to take stock of the arrangements for paddy procurement. He said wheat procurement in all mandis of the state is going on seamlessly. He assured that every single grain of farmers' produce would be procured by the government through its 2,262 mandis. He said after depositing tax in mandis, private traders can procure wheat from all mandis of the state at ease.
-
Chandigarh golfer Hanima shines with incredible hole-in-one
Hanima Grewal hogged the spotlight when she got a hole-in-one on the 17th hole at the 11th Delhi Golf Club Ladies Open Amateur Golf Championship 2022 held recently. The 24-year-old golfer from Chandigarh was awarded a gold golf ball by Harinder Sikka of Piramal Enterprises. Union minister of state for external affairs, Meenakshi Lekhi, felicitated the winners. Coached by Jesse Grewal, Hanima takes inspiration from fellow women golfers.
-
NIA charge sheets 25 J&K militants for targeted killings
The National Investigation Agency on Friday filed a charge sheet against 25 militants from Jammu and Kashmir in a terrorism conspiracy case that pertains to targeted killings of minorities, civilians, migrants, government officials and unguarded security personnel. It revealed a clear shift in the strategy of the terrorist organisation towards targeted killings of minorities, civilians, migrants, government officials and unguarded security personnel that took place last year.
-
AAP backs protest by cab drivers over hikes in CNG prices
Hundreds of cab drivers staged a protest at Jantar Mantar on Friday to oppose the steep hike in CNG prices, drawing support from the Aam Aadmi Party which slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government for the rising fuel prices across the country. CNG price has risen by ₹13.1 in a month, with a kilo of gas now costing ₹69.11 in Delhi.
-
Panchkula woman hoping to sell old bicycle online loses ₹24,800 to cyber fraud
Hoping to sell a bicycle at an online market place cost a Panchkula resident dear, as a fraudster, posing as an interested buyer, illegally withdrew ₹24,800 from hDivya Jaiswal, who lives in Mansa Devi Complex and works for Infosys'bank account. In her complaint, Divya Jaiswal, who lives in Mansa Devi Complex and works for Infosys, said she had posted an advertisement on the OLX website to sell her daughter's old bicycle.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics