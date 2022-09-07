Ex-MLA from Ludhiana, Simarjeet Bains applies for bail in 2021 rape case
Simarjeet Bains‘ brother Paramjeet Singh Bains and personal assistant Pardeep Gogi, who were arrested in relation to the same case, had earlier been bailed out on August 12 and 25 respectively
Facing charges of rape, Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) chief and former Atam Nagar legislator Simarjeet Singh Bains on Tuesday applied for the bail through his counsel.
His brother Paramjeet Singh Bains and personal assistant Pardeep Gogi, who were arrested in relation to the same case, had earlier been bailed out on August 12 and 25 respectively. Earlier on Monday, additional session judge Shiv Mohan Garg rejected the bail plea of Bains’ brother Karamajit Singh Bains in the same case.
Bain’s counsel JS Sibal said a hearing for the bail plea has been scheduled for Wednesday at the court of an additional session judge.
All accused in the case, along with aides Jasbir Kaur Bhabi and Baljinder Kaur, had surrendered before a local court on July 11 days after the arrest of Karamjeet Singh.
The complaint had been filed by a 44-year-old woman at the the Division number 6 police station, allegging rape charges on July 10, 2021 following a leengthy enquiry.
The 44-year-old complainant had stated that Simarjeet Singh Bains had raped her multiple times after she had approached him for help in a property dispute case.
Teen held for sodomising 10-yr-old boy
The City Jagraon police registered an FIR against the accused, who is 15 years old himself, following the complaint of the victim’s father.
The complainant said that his son, who is a student of Class 3, the incident took place when his son was on his way to a grocery store in the locality on Monday afternoon. He added that while crossing the accused’s house, he was forcefully taken in, following which the 15-year-old allegedly sodomised him. The accused also threatened him against speaking about the ordeal.
Upon returning home, the victim was found bleeding. On being asked about the same, he disclosed details of the incident. Thereafter, the victim’s father approached the police.
Sub inspector Sharanjit Singh, investigating officer, said the police registered a case on Monday against the accused, who is a Class 11 student, and he was arrested on Tuesday.
The accused has been booked under sections 377 (sodomy), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code as well as sections 4, 5 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
-
Life threat to Moose Wala’s father real, finds probe; 1 held
A first information report (FIR) was registered on Tuesday after a probe by Mansa police found out that the death threat sent to slain singer Sidhu Moose Wala's father Balkour Singh Sidhu by the Bishnoi gang through an email was 'real'. As per sources, Mansa police have traced the alleged accused to Rajasthan, where the Bishnoi gang has a strong base.
-
Ludhiana | Woman referred to different hospital after childbirth complications, died en-route
A woman in need of urgent medical attention after childbirth died after being turned away from two hospitals, instead being referred to a third. The victim succumbed while on her way to the Police have booked a doctor, Sushma of Sushma Hospital on Peerkhana road, Khanna, for causing death due to negligence, following the complaint from the deceased's husband.
-
Punjab: ASI kills self at Mukstar court complex
An assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Kulwinder Singh, allegedly shot himself dead at the Muktsar district court complex on Tuesday. Muktsar SP (headquarters) Kulwant Rai said the ASI was leading a police team that had escorted prisoners to the court. 'AAP government keen to set up film city' Chandigarh Housing and urban development minister Aman Arora on Tuesday said that the AAP government was keen to set up North India's first state-of-the-art film and entertainment city in Punjab.
-
Ludhiana grocer foils robbery bid, fights off armed robbers
A grocer late on Monday foiled a robbery bid and fought off armed robbers even after the accused took a couple of shots at him on Balloke road. The grocer escaped unhurt as the bullets missed shot past him. In his complaint, Grocer Pankaj Grover, 39, said two of the four accused came into his shop posing as customers as the other kept a watch outside.
-
Reeling under marital stress, Ludhiana woman sets 3-year-old son on fire
In a shocking incident to have emerged from Ghudani Kalan village, a woman set Manjit Kaur, the accused's mother's three-year-old son on fire after pouring synthetic motor oil on the toddler. Following the incident, Khanna police have registered an attempt to murder case against the accused — identified as Rupinder Kaur. The three-year-old has since been referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, where his condition has been described as critical.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics