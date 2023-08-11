Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Expedite Pakhowal project work, MC chief directs officials

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Aug 11, 2023 11:36 PM IST

The officials issued directions to expedite the work and complete the Pakhowal project within the stipulated timeline

MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi (Ludhiana West) and municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Shena Aggarwal on Friday inspected the ongoing work of Pakhowal road railway under bridge (RUB) and railway over bridge (ROB).

LMLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi and MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal inspect the ongoing work of Pakhowal road railway under bridge and railway over bridge in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)
The officials stated that 98% of the work to construct the RUB (from Hero Bakery Chowk towards Canal Bridge) has been completed and it will be opened for traffic soon. They also directed the contractor to complete the ROB within the stipulated time period.

The project is being monitored by the authorities on a regular basis and efforts are being made to complete the project as soon as possible. The RUB will soon be opened for movement of traffic and the contractor has been directed to deploy more machinery and manpower for expediting the work to construct the ROB.

