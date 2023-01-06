Expedite process of issuing NOC for installing solar panels on govt buildings: Aman Arora

Punjab new and renewable energy sources minister Aman Arora on Friday directed department heads to expedite the process of issuing non-objection certificates (NOCs) for the installation of solar photo-voltaic panels at government buildings.

The minister, who chaired a virtual meeting with heads of departments to review the status of the project, directed the HODs to appoint a senior officer from their respective departments to act as nodal officer and coordinate with the Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA).

“This environment friendly move will go a long way in decarbonising the power sector and strengthening the state’s clean energy infrastructure,” the minister said.

“The project will also reduce power bills at respective departments by approximately 40% to 50%,” he said, adding, “PEDA has already installed 88-MW solar panels on different government buildings, which have been generating clean energy.”

Additional chief secretary A Venu Prasad said the move will help create hundreds of direct and indirect jobs, besides helping meet the electricity deficit by providing relief to the overloaded distribution network.