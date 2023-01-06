Expedite process of issuing NOC for installing solar panels on govt buildings: Aman Arora
Punjab new and renewable energy sources minister Aman Arora directed HODs to appoint a senior officer from their respective departments to act as nodal officer and coordinate with the Punjab Energy Development Agency for the installation of solar panels on government buildings
Punjab new and renewable energy sources minister Aman Arora on Friday directed department heads to expedite the process of issuing non-objection certificates (NOCs) for the installation of solar photo-voltaic panels at government buildings.
The minister, who chaired a virtual meeting with heads of departments to review the status of the project, directed the HODs to appoint a senior officer from their respective departments to act as nodal officer and coordinate with the Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA).
“This environment friendly move will go a long way in decarbonising the power sector and strengthening the state’s clean energy infrastructure,” the minister said.
“The project will also reduce power bills at respective departments by approximately 40% to 50%,” he said, adding, “PEDA has already installed 88-MW solar panels on different government buildings, which have been generating clean energy.”
Additional chief secretary A Venu Prasad said the move will help create hundreds of direct and indirect jobs, besides helping meet the electricity deficit by providing relief to the overloaded distribution network.
