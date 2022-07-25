Expedite process to set up solar-powered water supply schemes: Mann
Chandigarh: Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday asked the water supply and sanitation department to expedite the process for setting up solar-powered water supply schemes in the state.
Chairing a meeting to review the functioning of the department, the CM said that the initiative will go a long way in saving electricity and ensure regular water supply in villages. The CM was told that the department was mulling to install solar-powered schemes in 1,508 villages to achieve sustainability and self-sufficiency by generating 8,708 kilowatt capacity at a cost of ₹60.5 crore.
Dwelling on another agenda, the CM gave nod for digital adaptation in 1,731 villages where schemes will be linked with Internet of Things (IoT) and remote monitoring and operation of water supply will be done. He approved launching of this pilot project worth ₹106 crore in 93 villages and 100% coverage in 23 blocks.
Mann also asked the department to roll on digital initiative, mGram Seva, an application which was launched as pilot project in 100 villages to ensure transparency and accountability in revenue collection and financial management.
The CM was told that 99.63 % of rural households have tap water connections under Jal Jeevan Mission and 20 out of 23 districts have achieved 100% coverage whereas on sanitation side also state is open defecation free.
CBSE Class 10 topper from Haryana to get ₹20,000 per month: Khattar
Anjali, a student from Mahendragarh who has scored 100% marks in the CBSE Class 10 examination, will get Rs 20,000 financial help per month for two years, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced. Speaking with Anjali and her mother via a video call on Sunday, Khattar congratulated all the members of her family and assured them that every help will be extended to the girl student who aspires to become a doctor.
Bajwa accuses AAP govt of ignoring elected reps
Leader of opposition in Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa on Sunday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party government for allegedly ignoring and sidelining elected representatives and promoting 'halka in-charges' in Gurdaspur. Bajwa further said that encouraged by this practice, the bureaucracy has also started ignoring the elected representatives.
Ludhiana: 19-year-old found bludgeoned to death at vacant plot
A 19-year-old factory worker was found bludgeoned to death at a vacant plot on Daba Road on Sunday. Anthony has been identified as Anthony, 19, a resident of Jain Colony. The complainant said Anthony was at home on Saturday night after returning home from work. He added that on Sunday morning, the locals informed him that Anthony is lying dead at the vacant plot. They immediately rushed to the spot and informed the police.
Haryana state crime branch arrests Delhi-based man for GST fraud
The Haryana State Crime Branch has arrested a Delhi-based fake chartered accountant for Goods and Services Tax invoice frauds of Rs 3 crore. As per the police, the accused has been identified as Puneet Shonkar of Ghaziabad of Uttar Pradesh and he was staying in Delhi. The police officials associated with the investigation said that he had created 40 fake firms on bogus documents in Yamunanagar, Panipat, Rohtak, and Kaithal.
Behbal Kalan firing: Victims’ kin perturbed as govt seeks six months more to complete probe
Faridkot : The families of 2015 Behbal Kalan firing victims have expressed their displeasure over the Punjab government's demand seeking more time to complete the probe. Two Sikh protesters — Gurjeet Singh of Sarawan village and Krishan Bhagwan Singh of Niamiwala village in Faridkot district — were killed on October 14, 2015, when they were protesting against a sacrilege incident. Cabinet minister Harjot Bains told the protesters that the government's demand to complete the probe was genuine.
