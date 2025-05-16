Expedite Ratle, Dul Hasti hydel projects: J&K chief secy

Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary Atal Dulloo on Thursday visited Kishtwar to inspect works and operational status of two major hydroelectric projects, the 850 MW Ratle hydroelectric project and 390 MW Dul Hasti project. Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary Atal Dulloo (HT File)

At the Ratle project, located in Drabshalla block, Dulloo was briefed on the status of the project. He reviewed the progress of construction, visited power intake structure, coffer dam, underground powerhouse complex, tail raised tunnel and assessed implementation status of various components. He directed the authorities concerned to expedite the work and ensure timely completion.

At Dul Hasti power station, he interacted with project officials, reviewed operational efficiency and issued necessary directives to enhance the performance and resolve the pending issues.

Later in the day, Dulloo held a meeting with the officers of NHPC and Chenab Valley Power Projects Limited (CVPPL) officials.