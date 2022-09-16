Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Expedite the process to repeal old laws: Haryana chief secretary

Expedite the process to repeal old laws: Haryana chief secretary

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 16, 2022 08:17 PM IST

Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said 20 of the 56 old and obsolete laws identified in the state have been repealed, but the remaining ones should also be rolled back soon

Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal convening a meeting on Friday. He directed the administrative secretaries to speed up the process of repealing the identified old and obsolete laws. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Friday directed the administrative secretaries to speed up the process of repealing the identified old and obsolete laws.

Presiding over a meeting, the chief secretary said 20 of the 56 old and obsolete laws identified in the state have been repealed, but the remaining ones should also be rolled back soon.

The decision to repeal such laws has been made as per the recommendations of Haryana state review committee and in consultation with the Haryana Law Commission.

The state review committee had recommended to repeal 56 old and obsolete laws/acts and to amend six laws/acts.

Thereafter, the second Haryana Law Commission was constituted by the state government as it was necessary to consult the commission before repealing such acts, an official spokesperson said.

Friday, September 16, 2022
