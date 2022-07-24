Expelled Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi meets BJP leaders, second such meet in 2 weeks

Kuldeep Bishnoi, who was expelled from the Congress last month for cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha election, met BJP national president JP Nadda and Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday.

This was the Adampur MLA's second meeting with the BJP leadership within a span of two weeks. On July 10, he met Union home minister Amit Shah and Nadda in Delhi.

Bishnoi heaped praises on Nadda and Khattar on Twitter after meeting them in Delhi where he said current political issues were discussed. He also shared images of his me

The 53-year-old MLA was expelled by the Congress from all party positions last month. After the expulsion, Bishnoi said the Congress has rules for some leaders and exceptions for others. “Rules are applied selectively. Indiscipline has been repeatedly ignored in the past. In my case, I listened to my soul and acted on my morals.”

He had posted a cryptic tweet after cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha polls. "I know how to crush a snake's hood. I do not leave the jungle in fear of snakes."

On his frequent meetings with BJP leaders in recent weeks and the possibility that he may switch over to the saffron party, former Haryana chief minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda had earlier said the Adampur legislator was free to take his own decision, but he should resign as an MLA before doing so.

Bishnoi, a four-time MLA and two-time MP and younger son of former Haryana chief minister Bhajan Lal, has been sulking ever since the Congress ignored him for the post of its Haryana unit chief during a revamp earlier this year. The party appointed Udai Bhan, a loyalist of former chief minister Hooda, as its Haryana unit chief.

Bishnoi and his father Bhajan Lal had floated the Haryana Janhit Congress (HJC) in 2007 after the Congress handpicked Hooda for the chief minister's post following the party's thumping victory in the 2005 assembly polls.

(With inputs from agencies)

