Expelled Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi meets BJP leaders, second such meet in 2 weeks
- Kuldeep Bishnoi, who was expelled after cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha election, heaped praises on Nadda and Khattar after meeting them in Delhi where he said current political issues were discussed.
Kuldeep Bishnoi, who was expelled from the Congress last month for cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha election, met BJP national president JP Nadda and Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday.
This was the Adampur MLA's second meeting with the BJP leadership within a span of two weeks. On July 10, he met Union home minister Amit Shah and Nadda in Delhi.
Bishnoi heaped praises on Nadda and Khattar on Twitter after meeting them in Delhi where he said current political issues were discussed. He also shared images of his me
The 53-year-old MLA was expelled by the Congress from all party positions last month. After the expulsion, Bishnoi said the Congress has rules for some leaders and exceptions for others. “Rules are applied selectively. Indiscipline has been repeatedly ignored in the past. In my case, I listened to my soul and acted on my morals.”
He had posted a cryptic tweet after cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha polls. "I know how to crush a snake's hood. I do not leave the jungle in fear of snakes."
On his frequent meetings with BJP leaders in recent weeks and the possibility that he may switch over to the saffron party, former Haryana chief minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda had earlier said the Adampur legislator was free to take his own decision, but he should resign as an MLA before doing so.
Bishnoi, a four-time MLA and two-time MP and younger son of former Haryana chief minister Bhajan Lal, has been sulking ever since the Congress ignored him for the post of its Haryana unit chief during a revamp earlier this year. The party appointed Udai Bhan, a loyalist of former chief minister Hooda, as its Haryana unit chief.
Bishnoi and his father Bhajan Lal had floated the Haryana Janhit Congress (HJC) in 2007 after the Congress handpicked Hooda for the chief minister's post following the party's thumping victory in the 2005 assembly polls.
(With inputs from agencies)
-
AAP claims Delhi police replaced Kejriwal’s banner with PM Modi’s at govt event
The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday claimed that the Delhi police personnel replaced chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's hoarding with that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the venue of a mega-plantation drive at the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary in the national capital late Saturday night. While Kejriwal gave the event a skip on Sunday morning, lieutenant governor (L-G) V. K Saxena attended it and also planted a sapling.
-
'Yamaraja' on this Bengaluru road? Video of protest goes viral
In a unique way of protesting for better roads, the Anjanpura road of Bengaluru on Saturday saw a man dressed up as Yamaraja accompanying the commuters who were travelling on the road. An organization called Changemakers of Kanakapura Road has conducted this unique protest to draw the attention of the authorities. The organization took to social media and said that MLA Krishnappa and Bangalore Development Authority have given tender to 'Yamaraja', taking a swipe.
-
Delhi govt to develop Majnu Ka Tila, Chandni Chowk as food hubs
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that the AAP government will develop Majnu Ka Tila, a neighbourhood in north Delhi known for shopping and restaurants; and Chandni Chowk, one of the oldest markets in central Delhi also known for various popular food joints, as food hubs. The idea behind the development of food hubs is to promote food businesses and create jobs, said Kejriwal.
-
‘Stealing to weed’: Bengaluru cops have a new idea to display stolen bikes
Videos of teenagers and young men riding recklessly on two-wheelers are a regular feature on social media platforms. The Bengaluru Police recently came up with a novel idea to shed light on the issue and the same is now being shared widely on social media. The Bengaluru Police has recovered a huge number of two-wheelers during multiple operations. Last week, a man was arrested from Mahalaxmi Layout from whom 25 stolen bikes were recovered.
-
Delhi youngster bats for real gender equality through the reel
Our experiences often find an expression in our creative pursuits. That's why 17-year-old a self-made filmmaker, Devansh Saraf, felt the need to talk about gender equality and conceptualised the film, X or Y. This Delhiite's cinematic work takes a deep look at the prevalent misconception about what determines the sex of a child. His parents wanted a son — not because they were unhappy with his two elder sisters but because of the “societal pressure”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics