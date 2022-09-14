Experts hold session on sepsis at DMCH in Ludhiana
To mark World Sepsis Day, the department of microbiology of Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) organised an awareness session on Tuesday.
Speaking about sepsis, experts said it occurs when the body’s response to an infection injures its own tissues and organs. It may lead to shock, multi-organ failure or even death, if not treated.
Deliberating on various topics, head, department of microbiology, Dr Veenu Gupta gave a presentation on “Blood culture: Purpose, pitfalls and clinical impact”, while head, critical care medicine, Dr PL Gautam gave presentation on “Assessment of organ perfusion in septic shock” and professor from department of medicine Dr Rajesh Mahajan delivered a talk on management of sepsis.
A quiz was also organised on the occasion and Dr Ramandeep Singh (surgery) was declared winner.
Indian Swachhta league: Authorities urge residents to contribute towards‘garbage-free’ Ludhiana
Participating in the first-ever Indian Swachhta league, the district municipal corporation has urged residents to join the 'Ludhiana Lions' team formed by the MC to vie in the inter-city competition— announced by the union ministry of housing and urban affairs— towards building garbage-free cities . Under the initiative, different events will be organised by the civic body on September 17, including cleanliness drive, drawing competitions, cycle rally, nukkad natak etc, at Nehru Rose garden.
AKTU to provide technical support to state in water management
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University will provide technical support in water management to the state government. UP jal shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh, during a meeting with AKTU vice chancellor Professor Pradeep Kumar Mishra, asked the technical university to cooperate with the government in water management. The VC has promised for providing AKTU's cooperation so that the work of water management could be executed properly.
Letter to CJI: OBA president opposes elevation of SC lawyers as HC judges
The president of the Oudh Bar Association of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has opposed the elevation of advocates practicing at the Supreme Court as judges of the Allahabad high court. Chaudhary's letter to the CJI comes days after president of the Supreme Court Bar Association Vikas Singh gave a statement advocating elevation of Supreme Court advocates as judges of high court.
Video: Kolkata cop cornered, thrashed by mob holding BJP flags during protest
Several police personnel and BJP workers reportedly suffered injuries as parts of Kolkata and Howrah district turned into a battlefield on Tuesday, with supporters of the saffron party clashing with the cops while trying to get past barricades erected to prevent them from marching towards the West Bengal secretariat 'Nabanna'. A Kolkata Police officer said, "There was no report of any serious injury to any protestors though several police personnel have suffered injuries".
Pune loser as Vedanta picks Gujarat over Maharashtra
Along with politicians, industrialists and others have expressed disappointment over mining giant Vedanta Ltd.'s selection of Gujarat over Maharashtra for setting up its semiconductor manufacturing facility as part of its $20 billion joint-venture with Taiwan-based electronics manufacturer, Foxconn. Earlier in July, Vedanta along with Foxconn had met Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for investment in the proposed manufacturing facility which was expected to generate nearly 200,000 jobs.
