Explosive found in projectile debris in Jalandhar village, defused

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
May 13, 2025 08:48 AM IST

The debris of an unidentified projectile ladened with explosive material was recovered from a generator room of Markfed godowns in Jalandhar's Chuharwali village, officials said, adding that the recovery came just few kms from the Adampur air base

The debris of an unidentified projectile ladened with explosive material was recovered from a generator room of Markfed godowns in Jalandhar’s Chuharwali village, officials said, adding that the recovery came just few kms from the Adampur air base.

The debris of an unidentified projectile ladened with explosive material was recovered from a generator room of Markfed godowns in Jalandhar’s Chuharwali village, officials said, adding that the recovery came just few kms from the Adampur air base
The debris of an unidentified projectile ladened with explosive material was recovered from a generator room of Markfed godowns in Jalandhar’s Chuharwali village, officials said, adding that the recovery came just few kms from the Adampur air base

Officials said the explosive was safely defused.

They said the generator operator alerted the Adampur police after he found the room’s shed damaged and debris scattered all around.

Senior officials of Jalandhar rural police and administration cordoned off the area.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Kulwant Singh said officials of Indian Air Force (IAF) and the army took control of the situation.

“All the logistics were provided to the armed forces for recovery of the remnants. Later, the armed forces defused the explosives in a controlled explosion,” he said.

