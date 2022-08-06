Explosives recovered Kurukshetra: Tarn Taran-based accused sent to 11-day police remand
The main accused in the recovery of 1.30kg explosives from the fields near a hotel on national highway 44 close to Shahbad town of Kurukshetra district has been sent to 11-day police remand for further questioning.
As per the police officials, the accused Shamsher Singh of Tarn Taran district of Punjab, allegedly has connections to terror groups.
Kurukshetra additional superintendent of police Karan Goel said the accused was produced in the court on Friday and sent to the police remand till August 16. The special task force claimed to have recovered 1.3kg RDX, a detonator, a switch, a battery fixed in a tiffin box from the fields near a hotel on NH 44 close to Shahbad town of Kurukshetra district on Thursday evening. The STF had called a bomb disposal squad and to defuse the explosives.
It also claimed that the arrested accused was involved in terror activities and he told the STF that he had come with four friends in June and planted the explosives in the fields.
Kurukshetra superintendent of police Surinder Singh Bhoira said that the STF has already started investigation in the case and the custody of the accused has been handed over to the STF.
-
INLD supremo Om Prakash Chautala takes out protest march over pension scheme
Two days after former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala secured bail in a disproportionate assets case, the Indian National Lok Dal supremo on Friday led a protest march in Jhajjar, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party- Jannayak Janta Party government of snapping security pension of the elderly by 'imposing several terms and conditions'.
-
Punjab asks Ludhiana civil surgeon’s office for pending bills under Ayushman Bharat Yojana
Initiating the process to clear dues under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, the Punjab government on Friday asked the civil surgeon's office to send the pending bills for treatment carried out at empanelled government and private hospitals in Ludhiana. While confirming this, civil surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur said while government hospitals are yet to receive payment of ₹3 crore under the scheme, private hospitals are owed around ₹7 crore.
-
Ludhiana: Waste found entering well in industrial unit
A team of the Punjab Pollution Control Board on Friday found that cutting oil and other waste was entering a rainwater harvesting well on the premises of an industrial unit in Doraha, resulting in groundwater contamination. The unit is owned by RN Gupta and Company, which is involved in manufacturing pipe couplings and crane parts. PPCB chief engineer Gulshan Rai said black smoke was also found emanating from the chimneys of the manufacturing unit.
-
Ludhiana MC takes over 2 parking lots; staff found issuing manual receipts
The municipal corporation took possession of the parking lots in Sarabha Nagar main market and Tuition market in Model Town Extension on Friday, a day after the contract period expired. On the same day, the staff deputed there was found issuing manual receipts, which is against the norms set by the civic body. The staff had a single e-ticketing machine available at one side of both the lots, while the others were issuing manual receipts.
-
Ludhiana: Man-son duo booked for cheating ICICI Bank of ₹38.4 lakh
Police on Thursday booked a man and Inderjeet Singh's son for duping ICICI Bank of ₹38.47 lakh. The accused have been identified as Inderjeet Singh and his son Jaspreet Singh, both residents of Karnail Singh Nagar in Phase 3, Dugri. The FIR was lodged based on the complaint filed on October 2, 2019, by Gaurav Malhotra, regional head of sales at the Feroze Gandhi Market branch of ICICI Bank .
