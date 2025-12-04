Ex-President Kovind to inaugurate PITEX in Amritsar on Dec 4

AMRITSAR: The 19th edition of the Punjab International Trade Expo (PITEX), being organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), in collaboration with the Punjab government, will begin on Thursday with former President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurating the annual expo in presence of Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema, said Karan Gilhotra, chair, PHDCCI, Punjab chapter, on Wednesday. The 19th edition of the Punjab International Trade Expo (PITEX), being organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), in collaboration with the Punjab government, will begin on Thursday with former President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurating the annual expo in presence of Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema, said Karan Gilhotra, chair, PHDCCI, Punjab chapter, on Wednesday.

Amritsar municipal corporation commissioner Bikramjit Singh Shergill said teams have been deployed to oversee uninterrupted electricity supply, water arrangements, sanitation and overall cleanliness during the expo.

Addressing a press conference, Galhotra said: “The special sessions and key highlights of PITEX will begin on December 4, when National Commission for Women chairperson Vijay Kishore Rahatkar will attend as the chief guest for the seminar titled ‘Strength, Wellness, and Enterprise: Women Shaping the Future’.”

On December 5, Punjab agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian will preside over the morning session of the ‘Agri, Nutrition & Wellness Synergy Summit’, while in the evening, former president Ram Nath Kovind will officially inaugurate the 19th PITEX.

The events on December 6 include the Punjab heritage show at Hotel Taj, said Himani Arora, chair of the PHDCCI, fashion tex-tech forum, featuring Bollywood actor Rajat Bedi as the special guest, along with a special appearance by Bollywood icon Helen Khan. Later in the evening, the Punjab Tourism Awards will be presented, with Punjab tourism and cultural affairs minister Tarunpreet Sond honouring the awardees.

The Expo will conclude on December 8, with Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria and state education minister Harjot Bains attending the closing ceremony as special guests.