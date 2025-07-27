Ex-SAD leader Sandhu made AAP’s Tarn Taran incharge amid local dissent

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday appointed former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Harmeet Singh Sandhu as halqa incharge for Tarn Taran, triggering opposition from the local leadership. The move comes days after the death of AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal, which necessitated a by-election in the constituency. Harmeet Singh Sandhu (HT)

Sandhu, a three-time MLA from Tarn Taran, joined the party in Chandigarh on July 16 in the presence of chief minister Bhagwant Mann and senior leader Manish Sisodia.

As per a communique issued by AAP state president Aman Arora and Sisodia, he was formally declared halqa incharge of the party in the constituency which was represented by him three times in the assembly. Pertinently, he is expected to be ruling party’s bypoll candidate which is expected to be held in coming months. His elevation as halqa incharge has strengthened the possibility.

The party has formally given him the assignment even as he is facing opposition from local leaders, some of whom have been working in the constituency for long and expecting a party ticket.

On Friday, these leaders gathered at Sri Darbar Sahib in Tarn Taran to oppose the likely candidature of Sandhu. Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation director Gursewak Singh Aulakh, Punjab Forest Corporation vice chairman Gurdev Singh Sandhu and AAP’s Tarn Taran women wing president Baljit Kaur District and other office-bearers of the party were among the gathering.

Issuing a statement, these leaders mentioned they conveyed to the AAP high command that they would oppose in case a newcomer is fielded. They emphasised that they had strengthened the Aam Aadmi Party in the region when it had no political footprint.

Meanwhile, Sandhu said while speaking to select mediapersons that he joined the party as a worker. “Fielding a bypoll candidate is the party’s prerogative,” he said.