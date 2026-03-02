Ex-sarpanch’s son, kin hacked to death over land dispute in Sirsa village

A former village sarpanch’s son and his brother’s grandson were killed with sharp edged-weapons by a group of assailants of the same village in Sirsa’s Khokhar village, which falls under the Dabwali police district over a land dispute on Sunday, police said. A former village sarpanch’s son and his brother’s grandson were killed with sharp edged-weapons by a group of assailants of the same village in Sirsa’s Khokhar village, which falls under the Dabwali police district over a land dispute on Sunday, police said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The deceased have been identified as Jharmal Singh, 45, and his nephew Daljit Singh, 25.

According to police, the incident took place when victims were going on a motorcycle to attend the new house inauguration ceremony of their uncle Mahender Singh in the neighbouring Norang village.

“A group of rival assailants attacked them with sharp-edged weapons when they were about to leave their village. After getting the news of the attack, people from both sides reached there and they attacked each other. Two persons from victims’ side and three from rival side sustained injuries and they are undergoing treatment at civil hospital in Sirsa,” said police officials.

Nikka Singh, cousin of Jharmal Singh, said that the incident was an outcome of a dispute over 2 kanal of land.

“Pinda Singh, a villager, took ₹6,000 in advance from accused Bikar Singh and promised to sell his land. Later, he returned the amount and refused to sell the land. Bikar suspected that Jharmal Singh was behind the cancellation of the land deal. He along with Dharm Singh, Jaswant, Moti Singh and others attacked the duo,” Nikka added.

Kalanwali police station house officer (SHO) Sunil Kumar said that they have registered a case of murder and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on a complaint lodged by victim’s brother against- Bikar Singh, Jaswant, Dharam Singh, Moti and others.

The SHO said that a panchayat was also conducted earlier to settle the issue and both sides had agreed to compromise.

“Peace has been restored in the village. We have launched a manhunt to arrest the accused,” the SHO added.