Ex-serviceman shoots father dead over property dispute in Tarn Taran village

Published on Sep 29, 2022 02:35 AM IST

The deceased has been identified as Raghubir Singh while the accused is his son Dilbagh Singh, who has been absconding, police said. The ex-serviceman shot his father dead over a property dispute in Tarn Taran village. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Tarn Taran

A 70-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by his son, who is an ex-serviceman, over a property dispute at Kot Dharam Chand Kalan village, 10 km from the district headquarters, on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Raghubir Singh while the accused is his son Dilbagh Singh, who has been absconding, police said.

The incident took place at 8:30 am when Dilbagh and his father entered into an alleged scuffle over the distribution of the family’s property.

The victim’s younger son, Mehtab Singh, said, “My father had equally distributed the family’s property among himself, me and my elder brother a few years ago. My brother, however, was not satisfied with the distribution and wanted to get the remaining property of my father in his name. He used to fight verbally with my father for the property.”

He said, “On Wednesday morning, I was standing outside my home. Meantime, my brother and father entered into a minor scuffle over the property. After sometime, my brother went inside his room and brought his licenced pistol. From the weapon, he killed my father and fled from the spot along with his wife.”

Chabhal station house officer (SHO) Prabhjit Singh said they have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused.

Thursday, September 29, 2022
