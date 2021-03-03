External developmental charges in Panchkula slashed

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday announced a one-third reduction in external development charges (EDC), licence fee for real estate developers, conversion charges and state infrastructure development charges (SIDC) for Panchkula district to ensure that the rates were at par with Mohali and Zirakpur.

Addressing media persons here, Khattar said that the reduction was aimed at wooing real estate developers to invest in Panchkula district.

“We can shape Panchkula the same way as Gurugram,” Khattar said.

The EDC is levied on external development works like water supply, sewerage, drains, provisions of treatment and disposal of sewage, sullage and storm water, roads, electrical works, solid waste management and disposal, slaughterhouses, colleges, hospitals, stadium/sports complex, fire stations, grid sub-stations in a colony or area.

The SIDC on the other hand is imposed in case of major highways, metro rail, big canals and such major infrastructure projects involving more than one urban estate.

Khattar said the decision to bring down these charges at par with Mohali and Zirakpur had been taken to develop Panchkula as a smart city, a tourist destination and an education hub.