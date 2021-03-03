IND USA
External developmental charges in Panchkula slashed

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar announces revisions to bring the rates at par with Mohali and Zirakpur
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 02:48 AM IST

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday announced a one-third reduction in external development charges (EDC), licence fee for real estate developers, conversion charges and state infrastructure development charges (SIDC) for Panchkula district to ensure that the rates were at par with Mohali and Zirakpur.

Addressing media persons here, Khattar said that the reduction was aimed at wooing real estate developers to invest in Panchkula district.

“We can shape Panchkula the same way as Gurugram,” Khattar said.

The EDC is levied on external development works like water supply, sewerage, drains, provisions of treatment and disposal of sewage, sullage and storm water, roads, electrical works, solid waste management and disposal, slaughterhouses, colleges, hospitals, stadium/sports complex, fire stations, grid sub-stations in a colony or area.

The SIDC on the other hand is imposed in case of major highways, metro rail, big canals and such major infrastructure projects involving more than one urban estate.

Khattar said the decision to bring down these charges at par with Mohali and Zirakpur had been taken to develop Panchkula as a smart city, a tourist destination and an education hub.

With the surge, the percentage of active cases in the last two weeks also reached 2%, which had dropped to 0.8% in early February. (HT FILE PHOTO)
With the surge, the percentage of active cases in the last two weeks also reached 2%, which had dropped to 0.8% in early February. (HT FILE PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Covid cases in Chandigarh jumped by 85% in last week of February

By Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 02:59 AM IST
The surge in cases, if continues, is also worrying as the majority of health workers in Chandigarh have not been inoculated
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
chandigarh news

Journalist, realtor arrested for torturing man to usurp his Chandigarh house

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 02:27 AM IST
Illegally confined him in his house in April 2017, when the duo, along with several others, executed the plan to transfer the GPA and sell the 338 square yards property by March 2019
Senior Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia along with the other SAD leaders entering the Punjab Vidhan Sabha building to attend the second day of the Budget session in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Ravi kumar/ht)
Senior Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia along with the other SAD leaders entering the Punjab Vidhan Sabha building to attend the second day of the Budget session in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Ravi kumar/ht)
chandigarh news

Debate on guv’s address: Cong, SAD MLAs spar over farm laws

By Ravinder Vasudeva
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:51 AM IST
Accuse each other of doing little to help the farmers and playing into the hands of the Centre for personal interests
The new law will provide quota to locals in private sector jobs that offer a salary of less than <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 a month, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (HT photo)
The new law will provide quota to locals in private sector jobs that offer a salary of less than 50,000 a month, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (HT photo)
chandigarh news

Haryana to reserve 75% jobs in private sector for locals

By Hitender Rao, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:37 AM IST
Governor Satydeo Narain Arya gives assent to bill, a key poll promise made by the BJP’s alliance partner JJP
Two Sikh protesters— Gurjeet Singh of Sarawan village and Krishan Bhagwan Singh of Niamiwala village in Faridkot district— were killed in police firing during the protest at Behbal Kalan on October 14, 2015.
Two Sikh protesters— Gurjeet Singh of Sarawan village and Krishan Bhagwan Singh of Niamiwala village in Faridkot district— were killed in police firing during the protest at Behbal Kalan on October 14, 2015.
chandigarh news

Kotkapura firing: Faridkot court denies pre-arrest bail to ex-Punjab DGP Saini

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:17 AM IST
Faridkot The Faridkot district and sessions court Tuesday dismissed the anticipatory bail application of former Punjab director general of police (DGP) Sumedh Singh Saini in the 2015 Kotkapura firing case
Former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini.
Former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini.
chandigarh news

Behbal Kalan firing: HC grants anticipatory bail to Saini, Umranangal

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:12 AM IST
Observes that ex-DGP and suspended IGP’s custodial interrogation not required as challan has already been filed
CM Capt Amarinder Singh speaking during the question hour on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
CM Capt Amarinder Singh speaking during the question hour on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Question hour: Repair of link roads will be completed by next year: Amarinder

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:08 AM IST
Chandigarh Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Tuesday assured the House that work on repair of damaged link roads was moving on fast track and would be completed within the next one year to ensure a smooth ride through the state
SAD leader Bikram Majithia along with the other party leaders outside the Punjab Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
SAD leader Bikram Majithia along with the other party leaders outside the Punjab Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
chandigarh news

Punjab assembly zero hour: SAD seeks case against Capt, Jakhar for father-son suicide

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:04 AM IST
SAD MLA Bikram Singh Majithia said the farmer-son duo committed suicide due to the failure of the state government to waive their farm loan
The exams will now be held on March 6. (HT File Photo)
The exams will now be held on March 6. (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

Teachers’ protest: Panjab University postpones all exams scheduled on March 4

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:03 PM IST
On Monday, the teachers had announced that they will go on mass casual leave and boycott exams on March 4
The political strategist, who has been appointed in the rank and status of a cabinet minister in Punjab, will be paid a token honorarium of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 per month.(HT FILE PHOTO)
The political strategist, who has been appointed in the rank and status of a cabinet minister in Punjab, will be paid a token honorarium of 1 per month.(HT FILE PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Prashant Kishor appointed political adviser to Punjab CM , gets cabinet rank

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:21 AM IST
The election consultant’s appointment in the chief minister’s office (CMO) was announced by Singh himself on social media. “Happy to share that @PrashantKishor has joined me as my principal advisor. Look forward to working together for the betterment of people of Punjab!” he tweeted.
Police using water cannons against Shiromani Akali Dal workers during a protest march in Chandigarh  on Monday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Police using water cannons against Shiromani Akali Dal workers during a protest march in Chandigarh  on Monday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
chandigarh news

SAD workers marching to gherao Punjab Vidhan Sabha face water cannons

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:38 AM IST
Core committee members court arrest against ‘use of force’ by cops; Sukhbir announces ‘lok lehar’ protest rallies in state’s all segments from March 12
The seized lahan at at Khiala Kalan village in Ajnala sub-division of Amritsar district.
The seized lahan at at Khiala Kalan village in Ajnala sub-division of Amritsar district.
chandigarh news

Illegal distillery busted in Ajnala, 3 women among 8 held with 110 tonne lahan, 1,780 litre liquor

By HT Correspondent, Amritsar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:37 AM IST
Branded yeast, permanent pipeline plumbing system, RCC pools were being used to produce liquor, say excise department officials
Jammu and Kashmir, March 01 (ANI): An elderly person being vaccinated during the second phase of Covid vaccination in Jammu on Monday. (ANI)
Jammu and Kashmir, March 01 (ANI): An elderly person being vaccinated during the second phase of Covid vaccination in Jammu on Monday. (ANI)
chandigarh news

Covid vaccination for senior citizens starts on tardy note across J&K

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:11 AM IST
n the second phase, senior citizens above 60 years of age and those with comorbidities between 45 to 59 years were required to get registered
Political strategist Prashant Kishor has scripted several successful electoral campaigns. (PTI)
Political strategist Prashant Kishor has scripted several successful electoral campaigns. (PTI)
chandigarh news

Prashant Kishor returns as Capt’s principal adviser with cabinet rank

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:00 AM IST
The political strategist will be paid a token honorarium of 1 per month. However, he will be entitled to a fully-furnished government residence and camp office, executive class travel, official vehicle, medical facilities and secretarial staff as admissible to a cabinet minister
