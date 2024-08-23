Eye on bypolls, SAD panel to visit 4 constituencies

The parliamentary board of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will start its visit to four bypoll-bound assembly constituencies in Punjab to chalk out party’s election strategy. SAD’s vice president Daljit Singh Cheema on Friday stated on X, “To get ground-level feedback and to elicit the views of the party workers for finalising candidates, the newly constituted parliamentary board of the SAD will tour the assembly constituencies.” Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) vice president Daljit Singh Cheem (HT File)

So far, no schedule has been announced for the polls. As per the Representation of the People Act, an assembly constituency falling vacant has to go for bypoll within six months. Led by party’s secretary general Balwinder Singh Bhundar as chairman, the board will visit Chabbewal (Hoshiarpur) on Saturday, Dera Baba Nanak (Gurdaspur) on August 27 and Barnala on August 28. The board will hold a workers’ meeting followed by one-to-one discussion with local leadership.

Among the visiting team will be other members of the parliamentary board, including Mahesh Inder Singh Grewal, Janmeja Singh Sekhon, Gulzar Singh Ranike and Hira Singh Gabria. Cheema, who is also a member of the board, will be part of the visiting team.

The board’s schedule to visit the Gidderbaha assembly constituency will be finalised soon. SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal is keeping a special focus on Gidderbaha with bypoll in mind.

Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa had resigned as MLA from Dera Baba Nanak after successfully contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Gurdaspur. AAP’s cabinet minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, after winning the parliamentary poll from Sangrur, had resigned from the Barnala assembly seat. The Gidderbaha assembly seat saw resignation of Congress’ Amrinder Singh Raja Warring who won the Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat and Raj Kumar had resigned as Congress MLA from Chabbewal after winning from Hoshiarpur in the parliamentary polls.