Eyeing poll dividends AAP government in Punjab goes soft on farmers

Much like Capt Amarinder Singh-led Congress government in 2020, the present Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) regime has adopted a similar tactic of going soft on protesting farmers and ensuring there was no hindrance to their mobilisation across the state. In the protest, which comes close to Lok Sabha polls, the AAP stance of favouring farmers is aimed at appeasing the biggest vote bank—farmers—in the state. Farmers during their protest at Shambu Border on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/ HT)

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann not only facilitated the farmers’ first round of talks with the Centre but has also openly supported the farm unions.

As per reports, as the farmers started their mobilisation to Delhi, the Punjab government gave clear instructions to the district administration not to stop them and ease their movement to the border.

Additionally, all main 14 inter-state naka points are being manned by duty magistrates round the clock, ensuring immediate response to any exigency with essential amenities such as ambulances, mobile toilets, and drinking water tanks made available at the protest site.

In 2020 too, the then Punjab government led by Capt Amarinder Singh had helped the farmers reach Delhi and even supported them financially by giving aid and government jobs to the farmers who died during the protest.

Under CM’s instructions, all the Punjab ministers have also been vocal about their support for the farm stir. Health minister Dr Balbir Singh announced that the state will bear all the cost of treatment of farmers injured in the protest, while agricultural and farmers welfare minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian, accused the Centre of turning a blind eye to the demands and pressing issues faced by agrarian communities.

Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan also condemned the barricading and fortifying of the national capital and termed this as a big blow to democracy and the rights of the people to protest.