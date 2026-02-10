Eyes on 2027 polls, SAD plans segment-wise rallies from Feb 17

CHANDIGARH Senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia in Amritsar on Monday. (PTI)

In the run-up to the 2027 Punjab assembly elections, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will kick off constituency-wise rallies starting February 17 from Qadian.

The rallies, led by party president Sukhbir Singh Badal, will continue until April, pause for the wheat harvest, and resume in May to cover all constituencies.

The SAD, which was part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) from 1996 until severing ties in September 2020 over the farmers’ protests against the now-repealed farm laws, has faced electoral setbacks in recent years. In the 2022 Punjab assembly polls, the SAD won just three seats. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the SAD won only the Bathinda seat.

The rallies will see Sukhbir joined by a new crop of local leadership, focusing on highlighting the shortcomings of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and showcasing development work during the SAD-BJP government’s two consecutive terms from 2007-2012 and 2012-2017. “We will be critical of the government at the Centre and hit at the AAP government in Punjab,” said party leader Parambans Singh Romana.

The party appears revitalised following the release of its senior leader Bikram Majithia on bail last week in a disproportionate assets case. His return to active politics is seen as a “morale booster” for the SAD and a potential challenge to the ruling AAP government. Majithia has already launched sharp attacks on AAP leadership, including party convener Arvind Kejriwal and chief minister Bhagwant Mann. SAD leaders say his presence is expected to energise the rallies, particularly among younger voters.

Known as a “bare-knuckled streetfighter” with formidable organisational skills, Majithia’s release has come as a shot in the arm for the SAD. He is widely regarded as a leader unafraid to take on the AAP leadership and the Punjab government head-on, on issues with facts and figures.

Majithia’s remarks of “walking barefoot” to the beleaguered leadership to unite them with the mainstream party has also caught attention within the party and the opponent parties.

Political analysts note that Majithia’s return could play a significant role in Punjab’s pre-poll scenario. Amanpreet Gill, associate professor of political science at Khalsa College, Delhi, said: “Majithia has emerged stronger, especially with the support of Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon, head of the Radha Soami Satsang, Beas, which has added to his political clout.”

Meanwhile, the breakaway faction of SAD led by Giani Harpreet Singh has also started holding public rallies, with recent events in Patiala (January 31) and Jalandhar (February 7), and an upcoming rally in Kapurthala on February 13.

The Sukhbir Singh Badal-led SAD plans to use the rallies to reclaim its traditional support base among the panth and peasantry and counter rival Akali factions. After Qadian, the rallies are scheduled for February 18 (Khem Karan), February 20 (Zira), February 21 (Attari), February 24 (Ferozpur Rural), February 26 (Faridkot), and February 28 (Rampura Phul), with at least 20 more rallies planned in March, including Samrala (March 1), Dera Baba Nanak (March 2), and Maur (March 8).