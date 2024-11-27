Facing a bumpy ride amid pollution curbs, J&K roadways seeks relief from IG

Three years after an innovative measure of acquiring and running a fleet of pollution-free modern buses across Kashmir to become self-reliant and address the public transport woes, the Jammu and Kashmir Road Transport Corporation (JKRTC) has again run into a crisis after the police stopped many of these vehicle coming from various districts from entering the summer capital Srinagar early this month. Police have stopped many of these vehicle coming from various districts from entering the summer capital early this month. (File)

Owing to the unusual decision of Jammu and Kashmir Police after the assembly session began on November 4, managing director of JKRTC, which was running into huge loses before the introduction of the bus fleet, has written to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) in Kashmir urging for reversal of the curbs.

“It is pertinent to mention here that the corporation was earning revenue of ₹8 lakh per day from the operation of these buses, which has declined to the tune of ₹4 lakh per day, causing huge losses to the state exchequer and inconvenience to the general public,” the letter written last week said.

“The initiative taken by the Jammu and Kashmir government to invest ₹200 crore was with a purpose that JKRTC shall become self-reliant and have kept the budgetary support of the corporation on hold with the concept that JKRTC shall meet their expenditure out of the earnings of these vehicles. Besides to provide economical and dependable transport services to the general masses,” it said.

Calls by HT to IGP Kashmir VK Birdi did not yield any response.

Notably, the UT administration had taken the initiative of acquiring a fleet of modern buses in 2020-21 to overcome acute shortage of transport services. Consequently, ₹200 crores were sanctioned for purchase of vehicles through JKRTC.

As many as 655 vehicles, buses as well as trucks, were purchased, of which 125 buses were allotted to district services in Kashmir for their inter/intra district operation.

“These BS-VI, pollution free buses catered to the transport needs of every nook and corner in the UT and have become the lifeline for the poor people of Kashmir division. These buses were operating uninterpreted since October-2021 and the general public were benefited to their best satisfaction. Since November 4, 2024, (the recent commencement of assembly session) these buses are not being allowed to enter the Srinagar City,” the letter said.

The north sector buses are being stopped at Bemina Bypass and South Sector buses at Pantha Chowk by the Police authorities.

“The general masses are facing significant hardships and are regularly approaching JKRTC with their woes. The issue has now become an administrative one and needs to be redressed at the highest level,” the letter said.

The RTC has also forwarded the copies of the letter to the transport secretary and officer on special duty with the transport minister.

“In light of above, it is requested to direct the concerned to allow JKRTC buses to operate through Srinagar City as were operating Since October-2021 so that hardships being faced by the general commuters as well as JKRTC are mitigated,” the corporation’s MD urged the IGP.