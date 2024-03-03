‘Factionalism’: BJP hits out at Hiamchal Congress

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Himachal Pradseh unit spokesperson Sandeep Bhardwaj on Sunday “ridiculed the factionalism in the Congress”. The Congress government has further tightened the security of two Congress MLAs Nandlal and Mohan Lal Brakta, with no reason apparent behind the move, he said. (HT File)

He said that the chief minister’s statement that 80% of Congress is together and 20% were angry over “small things clearly shows that there is factionalism in the Congress party and the government.”

The Sukhu government has further tightened the security of two Congress MLAs Nandlal and Mohan Lal Brakta, with no reason apparent behind the move.

He said that the government on Saturday gave a cabinet-rank post of planning commission vice-chairperson to Fatehpur MLA Bhawani Singh Pathania in an attempt to influence him.

“A day before this, Congress leader Nand Lal was given a cabinet rank and made the chairperson of the seventh finance commission. Efforts are being made to influence the MLAs in their favour by giving them a place in the government. The Congress is only trying to unite the government by allurement,” said Bhardwaj.

He also said there is also a possibility that the Sukhu government is preparing to crown more people for damage control.

“Several chairpersons and vice-chairpersons are to be appointed in a dozen corporation boards and autonomous institutions. For this, a list of dissidents and position seekers is being prepared. Names of four MLAs are included in this list. These three are from the parliamentary constituencies of Kangra, Hamirpur, and Mandi,” he said. Bhardwaj also flayed the government over the drama that unfolded in the cabinet meeting on Saturday when education minister Rohit Thakur left midway and returned only after being persuaded by deputy chief minister Muskesh Agnihotri.