 ‘Factionalism’: BJP hits out at Hiamchal Congress - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / ‘Factionalism’: BJP hits out at Hiamchal Congress

‘Factionalism’: BJP hits out at Hiamchal Congress

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Mar 04, 2024 06:10 AM IST

BJP’s Himachal unit spokesperson said that the chief minister’s statement that 80% of the Congress is together and 20% were angry over “small things clearly shows that there is factionalism in the Congress party and the government

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Himachal Pradseh unit spokesperson Sandeep Bhardwaj on Sunday “ridiculed the factionalism in the Congress”.

The Congress government has further tightened the security of two Congress MLAs Nandlal and Mohan Lal Brakta, with no reason apparent behind the move, he said. (HT File)
The Congress government has further tightened the security of two Congress MLAs Nandlal and Mohan Lal Brakta, with no reason apparent behind the move, he said. (HT File)

He said that the chief minister’s statement that 80% of Congress is together and 20% were angry over “small things clearly shows that there is factionalism in the Congress party and the government.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The Sukhu government has further tightened the security of two Congress MLAs Nandlal and Mohan Lal Brakta, with no reason apparent behind the move.

He said that the government on Saturday gave a cabinet-rank post of planning commission vice-chairperson to Fatehpur MLA Bhawani Singh Pathania in an attempt to influence him.

“A day before this, Congress leader Nand Lal was given a cabinet rank and made the chairperson of the seventh finance commission. Efforts are being made to influence the MLAs in their favour by giving them a place in the government. The Congress is only trying to unite the government by allurement,” said Bhardwaj.

He also said there is also a possibility that the Sukhu government is preparing to crown more people for damage control.

“Several chairpersons and vice-chairpersons are to be appointed in a dozen corporation boards and autonomous institutions. For this, a list of dissidents and position seekers is being prepared. Names of four MLAs are included in this list. These three are from the parliamentary constituencies of Kangra, Hamirpur, and Mandi,” he said. Bhardwaj also flayed the government over the drama that unfolded in the cabinet meeting on Saturday when education minister Rohit Thakur left midway and returned only after being persuaded by deputy chief minister Muskesh Agnihotri.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On