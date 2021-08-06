Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Factory worker decamps with 1.7 lakh, bike
An FIR was registered against the accused under Section 381 (theft by a clerk or servant) of the Indian Penal Code at the Division 6 police station (Representative Image/HT File)
chandigarh news

Factory worker decamps with 1.7 lakh, bike

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 01:15 AM IST

A factory worker allegedly decamped with 1.7 lakh, two fans and his employer’s motorcycle on Thursday.

The accused, Ram Bali of Koshambi, Uttar Pradesh, had been working at the factory for four years and also lived on the premises.

The complainant, Tajinder Singh of Model Gram, who owns the factory, said when he came to work on Thursday, he found that the safe had been cracked open and 1.7 lakh were missing from it. He said the accused, who was unaccounted for since the theft, had also decamped with two fans – ceiling and exhaust – on his bike, which had been parked on the premises.

An FIR was registered against the accused under Section 381 (theft by a clerk or servant) of the Indian Penal Code at the Division 6 police station. A hunt is on for his arrest.

