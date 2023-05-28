Ludhiana: Miscreants rob, injure factory worker

Three motorcycle-borne miscreants allegedly injured a factory worker and fled after snatching his bike at Satsang Road at the wee hours on Sunday, police said. The factory worker suffered severe injuries on his elbow and was admitted to hospital in Ludhiana. He underwent a surgery. (Getty image)

The man suffered severe injuries on his elbow and was admitted to hospital. He underwent a surgery.

The Jamalpur police have started investigation in the case. The police have procured the CCTV footage and are trying to identify the accused.

The victim has been identified as Rajesh Kumar, 50, of Jamalpur, who is a factory worker. Sumit Kumar, son of the victim, stated that his father had dropped him near Veer Palace at 4 am on Sunday as he was going out of station.

When his father was returning home, three miscreants intercepted his way at Satsang Road. The accused assaulted his father with a sharp-edged weapon.

The weapon hit his father’s arm as he tried to save his head. The miscreants then drove away his motorcycle.

Inspector Bikramjit Singh, SHO at police station Jamalpur, said that the victim has been admitted to hospital. The police will lodge an FIR after recording the victim’s statement. The police are trying to identify the accused from the CCTVs footage.