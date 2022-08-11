Faith in judiciary reposed, says SAD on Bikram Majithia’s release in drugs case

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday said the party’s faith in judiciary had been reaffirmed by the Punjab and Haryana high court’s decision to grant bail to former minister Bikram Singh Majithia in a “politically motivated case of vendetta”.

The party spokesperson asserted Majithia was not guilty of offences he has been charged with in the FIR registered in December, 2021, under different sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

“The order lays bare the evil designs of the previous Congress government as well as efforts by the present AAP dispensation to implicate Majithia in a false case,” said a press release from party’s headquarters here.

The SAD said the very fact that the high court had stated that the evidence against Majithia was “frail and not credible” vindicated the stand taken by the party that a conspiracy was hatched to implicate the former minister is a false drug case a month prior to the assembly elections held in February. It expressed confidence that the trial in the case would unmask this conspiracy and ensure justice was done to Majithia.