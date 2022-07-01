Fake SIM card racket busted in Budgam, 3 arrested

The police here have busted a fake SIM card racket by arresting three persons in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said Thursday.

Police registered a case after receiving specific information that a group of PoS agents were allegedly cheating people by forging their documents to procure SIM cards for their personal interests or selling such cards for criminal acts, a police spokesman said.

During the course of investigation, three persons -- identified as Iqbal Hussain Khanday, Mohammad Ishaq Bhat and Ghulam Hassan Dar -- were arrested, the spokesman said. He said preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were working as retail vendors and used to issue SIM cards on fictitious names by using the photographs of their agents, family members and themselves.

“Also, as a supporting identification document, some of the accused have used a forged seal of J&K Bank Branch Kremshore to prepare fake bank passbooks,” he added.

In order to unearth the entire module, a Special Investigation Team headed by ASP Budgam Gowhar Ahmad has been constituted to investigate the case thoroughly, he said.