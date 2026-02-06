False guarantees have destroyed Himachal’s economy, claims Jai Ram; CM Sukhu hits back

Intensifying verbal attack on the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government in the state, the BJP accused the state government of pushing the state into a severe financial crisis due to its “false guarantees and irresponsible promises”. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday hit back at Jai Ram Thakur saying that if the BJP claims the state government failed to properly present its case before the 16th Finance Commission, then Thakur should take the lead in the interest of the state. (PTI File)

Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister and leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday said, “The state government’s guarantees have completely devastated the economy of Himachal Pradesh. The reality is that these guarantees are unsustainable. Over-borrowing had further worsened the situation. The state now requires tough and corrective decisions to come out of the crisis”.

“This Union Budget is not about populist announcements. The focus is on creating a strong infrastructure base so that the country becomes economically powerful in the long run,” he said.

He went on to accuse Congress government of failing to effectively present the state’s case before the 16th Finance Commission by saying, “The 15th Finance Commission itself had clearly indicated that RDG would be phased out in the future. We presented Himachal Pradesh’s case strongly before the 15th Finance Commission and secured maximum benefit for the state. At that time, the current CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was a member of the legislative assembly. He was fully aware of this matter, so why is he feigning ignorance now? The present Congress government failed to effectively present the state’s case before the 16th Finance Commission.”

He said the decision to phase out RDG was applicable to all states and not specific to Himachal. He added that even Congress-ruled Karnataka had opposed continuation of RDG during its presentation before the Finance Commission. “Despite this, the Congress leadership is misleading the people of Himachal,” he said.

He warned that the state’s financial condition has deteriorated to such an extent that payment of salaries and pensions could become difficult, while development works have come to a standstill. He said MLA priority funds have been frozen, treasury payments halted, and even elected representatives are unsure whether to attend official meetings.

“The state government must acknowledge this support instead of blaming the Centre,” Thakur said.

Says BJP ready for discussion on RDG in spl session

The BJP said that they are ready to participate in discussions on the RDG if a special session of the Himachal assembly is convened.

Jai Ram said, “Congress leaders are trying to create an issue around the RDG. If the government wants to discuss RDG, we are open for discussion,” while reiterating that the party is “considering skipping the MLAs’ priority meetings, scheduled to be held over the next two days”.

A meeting of the Himachal Pradesh BJP Legislative Party was held under the chairmanship of Jai Ram Thakur in Shimla on Thursday evening.

Providing information about the meeting, MLA Randhir Sharma said that it was decided that the party would strongly raise the voice of the people on various platforms and forums.

He informed that detailed deliberations were held regarding the planning meetings scheduled for February 6 and 7, and it was decided that BJP legislators would present their views firmly in those meetings. The legislative party also expressed concern over the government’s recent attempts to postpone the panchayat elections, terming it contrary to democratic principles.

Ready to go to Delhi with BJP MLAs: CM Sukhu

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday hit back at Jai Ram Thakur saying that if the BJP claims the state government failed to properly present its case before the 16th Finance Commission, then Thakur should take the lead in the interest of the state.

Rejecting the claims of Jai Ram, speaking to mediapersons in Bilaspur, the CM said, “The Congress government had consistently raised the state’s concerns before the Finance Commission and the Union government. I have personally appeared before the Finance Commission several times as the CM and also met the Union finance minister. I do not understand on what basis Jai Ram is making such statements,” Sukhu said.

Sukhu said, “If Jai Ram believes that we could not put forward Himachal’s case properly, then he should take the lead. I am ready to go with him to Delhi and jointly present Himachal’s case before the Finance Commission.”

Sukhu said, “RDG grant has been given for the past 72–73 years. Even this year, Himachal is receiving around ₹32,257 crore, which comes on a monthly basis. With this support, the state runs pension schemes, development programmes and welfare initiatives,” he said.

“If RDG is stopped, it will impact pensions, development schemes and essential services. This is not a political issue but a matter of Himachal’s future,” he said.

Taking a swipe at the BJP leadership, Sukhu said, “Instead of making statements for political gains, Jai Ram should come forward and help safeguard the interests of the state. If he truly believes we have failed, let him lead the delegation.”