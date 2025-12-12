Families of terror victims were left to struggle in silence for decades: LG Sinha

The Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Thursday said that families of terror victims were left to struggle in silence for decades and justice was denied to them. J&K LG Manoj Sinha handing over job letters in Jammu on Thursday. (File)

Addressing families of the terror victims here after handing over job letters to 41 next of kin, Sinha said, “The deep scars on their souls were never healed. Such families are now being recognised, respected and rehabilitated.”

Appointment letters were also handed over to 22 beneficiaries in age relaxation cases and 19 wards of J&K Police martyrs under compassionate appointment rules SRO-43 and Rehabilitation Assistance Scheme (RAS).

Earlier, on July 28, the LG had handed over the appointment letters to 94 Next of Kins (NoKs) of terror victims from Jammu division. The move brings relief to 135 terror victim families from Jammu division who were denied justice for decades.

“Jobs to real victims of terror and true martyrs reflect the commitment that the nation stands with them with concrete action,” Sinha said.

He reiterated his commitment to restore the dignity and economic security to those families, who paid the highest price. “Our mission is to bring about the change in the lives of those families who were deliberately deprived of justice so that they can contribute in society’s all-round progress and nation building,” he said.

“With the government job appointment letters to 41 terror victim families, 22 age relaxation cases and 19 wards of J&K Police martyrs, we have fulfilled our commitment,” he added.

LG narrated the incident of June 28, 2005, when Naseeb Singh’s father Dharam Singh and four others from Kotranka, Rajouri, were brutally killed by terrorists. “For two decades, Naseeb Singh and his family were forced to live in misery, constant fear and insecurity. The dark days in their lives have ended. It is a new dawn of hope and dreams for the family”, he said.

Sinha said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah, the government was dismantling the entire terror ecosystem. “We have not bought peace, but established peace. The days of misgovernance are over. Now terrorists, separatists and their patrons are not given government jobs but they are being identified and given the harshest punishment for their deeds,” Sinha said.

He, however, stated that certain elements from the dying terror ecosystem were attempting to spread misinformation or negative narratives against the country.

He warned that stringent action will be taken against such elements according to the country’s established legal framework. “Those who are fanning separatism and threatening national unity will face the action as per the law,” he said.

He also appealed to all sections of society to contribute to the Mahayagya of development in J&K with selfless action.