Family of four booked for cheating man of 20 lakh

Four members of a family were booked for duping a Sector 17 resident to the tune of ₹20 lakh by promising to send his son abroad. Police have registered a case against Niranjan Dev Sharma, his wife Sudesh Sharma, his sons Sandeep and Mandeep, all residents of Sector 25, Panchkula. (Stock photo)

Police have registered a case against Niranjan Dev Sharma, his wife Sudesh Sharma, his sons Sandeep and Mandeep, all residents of Sector 25, Panchkula.

The complainant, Rampal Sharma, told the police that he is a businessman. He said the accused are his relatives. On March 10, 2015, they visited his house and told him they are into immigration consultancy business. They had assured him to send his son to the US and also get his citizenship processed, apart from getting his passport made. The deal was struck for ₹20 lakh.

In August 2015, they told him that the passport of his son is made and they are getting his papers for a work visa processed.

Rampal said despite paying all the money the accused failed to send his son abroad and even denied to return the amount. He alleged that when he sought a refund he was threatened by the accused. A case under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Sector 14 police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON