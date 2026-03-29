Family of Panchkula woman killed in scooter-bus crash gets ₹23-lakh relief

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Mohali, has awarded a ₹23.13 -lakh compensation to the family of a 32-year-old woman, who died after a Haryana Roadways bus hit her scooter in Panchkula last year. The bus owner and driver did not appear before the tribunal despite service of notice and were proceeded ex parte, leaving the insurer, New India Assurance Company, to contest the claim. (Shutterstock)

The tribunal directed the insurer to release 75% of the entire amount to her minor daughter and remaining 25% to her mother, along with 7.5% interest. The victim, Mamta, employed as a caretaker in Sector 4, Panchkula, was riding her Honda Activa scooter near Dussehra Ground, Sector 5, on June 4, 2025, when a bus bearing HR-68-C-3700, driven by Pardeep Singh, struck her from the front.

She was first taken to Panchkula civil hospital and later referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where she succumbed to her injuries. The police registered an FIR the following day after receiving a complaint from an eyewitness.

The bus owner and driver did not appear before the tribunal despite service of notice and were proceeded ex parte, leaving the insurer, New India Assurance Company, to contest the claim. The insurer argued that Mamta was negligent, lacked a valid driving licence, and was not wearing a helmet. It also disputed her income and questioned the validity of the bus documents.

The tribunal rejected these submissions after examining evidence from the claimants. Eyewitness Ritesh testified that he saw the bus approach at high speed and hit the scooter head-on, after which he immediately alerted the police. Another witness, Rinku, who lodged the FIR, corroborated the sequence of events. The tribunal noted that the driver’s absence from the proceedings weakened the defence and strengthened the complainant’s case.

The tribunal also accepted the employer’s records showing that Mamta worked as a caretaker and earned a monthly salary. It ruled that the accident occurred due to the rash and negligent driving of the bus driver.

The compensation was calculated under various statutory heads, including loss of dependency, loss of consortium, loss of estate and funeral expenses. As per the apportionment ordered by the court, the minor daughter of the victim will receive 75% of the award, while her grandmother will receive 25%. The insurer has been directed to release the compensation along with 7.5% interest.