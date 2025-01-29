Family of slain BSP leader should get justice: Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday said that the family of slain Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Harbilas Rajjumajra should get justice. Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday said that the family of slain Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Harbilas Rajjumajra should get justice. (HT File)

Hooda, who spoke to the family members of the BSP leader, said the family has demanded strictest action against the killers of the slain leader. “The Congress party stands with the victim’s family, and it is the responsibility of the government to provide justice to Rajjumajra’s family. The state government should ensure that the culprits are punished,” Hooda said in a statement.

The former CM said the murder of the BSP leader in Naraingarh has again showed that miscreants in the state were having a free run and law, and order has collapsed. “Such incidents in chief minister’s own area give an idea of the situation in the rest of the state,” he said.

Hooda said that earlier an INLD leader in Bahadurgarh and a JJP leader in Hansi were murdered in a similar fashion. “More than half a dozen MLAs in the state have become victims of ransom incidents. Murder, loot, robbery, ransom and rape have become the order of the day in the state,” he alleged.