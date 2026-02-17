Faridabad boy Anay Jain, Mansa’s Bharat Bansal shine in JEE Main 2026

Faridabad’s Anay Jain, who secured a perfect 100 percentile, and Bharat Bansal (17) from Mansa figured among the top 20 rank holders in JEE-Main 2026, the results of which were declared on Monday. Bharat Bansal, who emerged as the Punjab topper, is a student of Class 12 at Greenland Day Boarding Public School, Bareta in Mansa district. (HT)

Jain, a student of DAV Public School, Faridabad, thanked his Mathematics teacher, Vikas Gupta, for his success. “I focused on understanding the concept instead of rote memorisation. Regular practice, time management and confidence are key to success. I hope to continue the same in JEE Advanced results,” he added.

It was his first attempt at JEE.

“I aim to study computer science at IIT, Bombay,” he said. His father, Pankaj Bansal, is a teacher at the Government Primary School at Harinau in Sangrur, while his mother, Anita Rani, is also a teacher at the Government Primary School, Bareta.

Raman Saini topped Himachal Pradesh with 99.85 percentile, while Amiteshwar Singh and Abhinav Batta were joint J&K toppers with 99.85 percentile.

More than 13.04 lakh candidates had appeared for the first edition of the crucial exam.

Among the candidates who have secured an NTA score of 100, three are from Rajasthan, two from Andhra Pradesh and one each is from Delhi, Bihar, Odisha, Haryana, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Telangana.