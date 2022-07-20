Faridkot DSP sent to judicial custody in graft case

A Patti court has sent deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Faridkot, Lakhvir Singh to judicial custody after his five day remand with the vigilance bureau (VB) ended on Wednesday.

The cop was arrested by the Tarn Taran police on July 7 for allegedly accepting ₹10-lakh bribe through a conduit in lieu of letting off a drug smuggler wanted in a case registered at Bhikhiwind.

“Lakhvir Singh was presented in the court of judicial magistrate first class (JMIC) Gaurav Gupta by the vigilance officials. They stated that their questioning has been completed. The court sent the DSP to 14-day judicial custody with a direction to the Goindwal Sahib jail superintendent to conduct his medical checkup regularly,” said the DSP’s counsel, advocate Deepak Arora.

The day the VB got Lakhvir Singh’s remand on July 15, he was also booked in another case of extortion on a sub-inspector’s case in Tarn Taran. However, the district police did not seek his remand in that case on Wednesday.

The DSP along with the reader of a former deputy inspector general (DIG) was booked for allegedly extorting ₹23 lakh from a sub-inspector (SI) posted in Tarn Taran in lieu of not implicating him in a drug case. According to the FIR, the SI was allegedly tortured and kept in illegal custody on the directions of the DIG. A senior Tarn Taran police officer said they have not sought the DSP’s remand as the case is still under investigation.