Faridkot DSP sent to judicial custody in graft case
A Patti court has sent deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Faridkot, Lakhvir Singh to judicial custody after his five day remand with the vigilance bureau (VB) ended on Wednesday.
The cop was arrested by the Tarn Taran police on July 7 for allegedly accepting ₹10-lakh bribe through a conduit in lieu of letting off a drug smuggler wanted in a case registered at Bhikhiwind.
“Lakhvir Singh was presented in the court of judicial magistrate first class (JMIC) Gaurav Gupta by the vigilance officials. They stated that their questioning has been completed. The court sent the DSP to 14-day judicial custody with a direction to the Goindwal Sahib jail superintendent to conduct his medical checkup regularly,” said the DSP’s counsel, advocate Deepak Arora.
The day the VB got Lakhvir Singh’s remand on July 15, he was also booked in another case of extortion on a sub-inspector’s case in Tarn Taran. However, the district police did not seek his remand in that case on Wednesday.
The DSP along with the reader of a former deputy inspector general (DIG) was booked for allegedly extorting ₹23 lakh from a sub-inspector (SI) posted in Tarn Taran in lieu of not implicating him in a drug case. According to the FIR, the SI was allegedly tortured and kept in illegal custody on the directions of the DIG. A senior Tarn Taran police officer said they have not sought the DSP’s remand as the case is still under investigation.
-
Two kids among five killed as dumper overturns on SUV in Rae Bareli
Five people, including two children, were killed after an overloaded dumper filled with fly ash overturned on an SUV on Lucknow-Prayagraj highway under Badhokhar police station limits of Rae Bareli on Tuesday night, police said. Police said three other people were critically injured in the accident and undergoing treatment at Rae Bareli district hospital. The bodies were pulled out with the help of a JCB and sent for post mortem examination.
-
Heavy rain lashes several parts of U.P, more in store: Met department
Heavy rains lashed several parts of Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, on Wednesday bringing much-needed relief from the sultry weather conditions even as the met department predicted 'heavy to very heavy rainfall' in several parts of the state in the next couple of days. State capital Lucknow experienced 52.3 mm rainfall that brought down the day temperature from 38.6 degrees Celsius (on Tuesday) to 34.3 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.
-
PM likely to attend event to mark death anniv of Mulayam’s confidante
KANPUR Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to virtually attend an event to be organised in Kanpur's Meharban Singh ka Purwa township on July 25 to mark the 10th death anniversary of socialist leader Chowdhary Harmohan Singh Yadav, who was one of the closest confidantes of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.
-
ED registers money-laundering case against film producer Prerna Arora
The Enforcement Directorate has registered a money-laundering case against Bollywood producer Prerna Arora, based on a 2018 case in which the economic offences wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police had arrested her for allegedly cheating film producer Vashu Bhagnani of ₹31.6 crore. An ED officer said though Arora was summoned to appear before the agency on Wednesday, she failed to turn up and sought time through her lawyer.
-
Woman files petition in CBD Belapur court demanding Ganesh Naik to take DNA test
Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik's alleged 'live-in partner', who had accused him of rape, has now filed a petition in the CBD Belapur court demanding him to take a DNA test to prove that he is the father of her son, if Naik is denying the paternity himself. She has also sought various reliefs under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005. He had earlier been denied bail by Thane Sessions Court.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics