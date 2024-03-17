Faridkot LS seat: AAP’s Karamjeet Anmol to start campaign today

Fairdkot : With the election commission announcing the poll schedule for the Lok Sabha elections on Saturday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Faridkot Karamjeet Anmol will kick off his campaign on Sunday. With the election commission announcing the poll schedule for the Lok Sabha elections on Saturday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Faridkot Karamjeet Anmol will kick off his campaign on Sunday.

Party’s local MLAs have been asked to join Anmol during his campaign from Ajitwal to Faridkot city.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Anmol will reach Ajitwal in Moga on Sunday and start his journey towards Gurdwara Tila Baba Farid at Faridkot to obeisance from Kili Chahlan village.

According to information, Anmol will not address any gathering on his way but the local MLAs have been asked to join Anmol with supporters as a show of strength.

A video message was also released by Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker and Kotkapura MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Nihal Singh Wala MLA Manjit Singh Bilaspur, Jaito MLA Amolak Singh, Faridkot MLA Gurdit Singh Sekhon and Rampura Phull MLA Balkar Sidhu asking workers to come in support of Anmol.

Spreading across four districts — Faridkot, Moga, Muktsar and Bathinda — Faridkot Lok Sabha seat includes all four and three assembly constituencies of Moga and Faridkot, respectively. Gidderbaha of Muktsar and Rampura Phul of Bathinda are also part of this Faridkot parliamentary constituency.

Faridkot seat was once considered as the stronghold of Shiromani Akali Dal but in the 2014 elections, AAP’s Sadhu Singh won it by a margin of more than two-lakh votes. However, in 2019, Sadhu Singh lost to Congress candidate and folk singer Mohammad Sadique.

The SAD and Congress are yet to announce their candidates for the constituency.