Faridkot man gets 20-year jail for 16-year-old online friend’s rape

A Faridkot resident has been sentenced to 20-year rigorous imprisonment for raping a 16-year-old Ludhiana girl, whom he had befriended on social media. The court of additional sessions judge Amar Jeet Singh found the accused guilty under both charges and awarded him 20-year rigorous imprisonment. (HT File)

The court of additional sessions judge Amar Jeet Singh also awarded a fine of ₹1.1 lakh to the convict, identified as Manmehak alias Mehak of Faridkot. Out of this amount, ₹1 lakh will be given to the victim as compensation.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The complaint was lodged by the victim’s grandfather on July 1, 2022. He stated that his granddaughter had come in touch with the accused through a social networking site in 2019 and the two eventually became friends.

On June 26, 2022, the accused visited Ludhiana and asked the 16-year-old to meet him. He then took the teen to a house in Dugri and raped her. Later, he took her to Bajakhana village in Faridkot and again raped her. On June 30, he fled after dropping the girl near Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Interstate bus terminal, Ludhiana, from where the victim contacted her grandfather.

The case was registered under Sections 376 (rape) and Section 6 of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Act at Daresi police station. The accused was arrested on July 2, 2022.

The court of additional sessions judge Amar Jeet Singh found the accused guilty under both charges and awarded him 20-year rigorous imprisonment.