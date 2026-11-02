Farm fires cross 1,500-mark, Tarn Taran tops district tally

Stubble-burning incidents in Punjab have crossed the 1,500-mark, with the state recording 1,514 farm-fire cases so far this paddy-harvesting season, according to the latest monitoring report of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), dated November 1. The number marks a significant increase from the 1,007 cases reported on October 30, with 507 fresh incidents added to the cumulative tally. The concentration of farm fires in these districts is particularly significant as Tarn Taran alone accounts for nearly one-third of the total cases. (HT)

The rise in farm fires comes even as the harvesting has gathered pace across the state, with 76.1% of the total paddy area of 32.87 lakh hectares harvested as of November 1.

Tarn Taran has emerged as the biggest contributor to the state’s farm-fire count, recording 472 incidents, followed by Amritsar with 191 and Ferozepur with 186. Together, these three districts account for 849 cases, more than 56% of the state’s total reported incidents.

The concentration of farm fires in these districts is particularly significant as Tarn Taran alone accounts for nearly one-third of the total cases. The district has recorded 95.5% of its paddy area harvested, while Amritsar has reported 91.5% harvesting and Ferozepur 78%.

Among other districts, Sangrur reported 64 cases, Bathinda 61, Faridkot 48, Jalandhar 43 and Patiala 41. Barnala and Fazilka recorded 32 cases each, while Ludhiana reported 27.

Malerkotla registered 24 incidents, followed by Fatehgarh Sahib with 23 and Muktsar with 20. Pathankot recorded the lowest number of cases at one, while Rupnagar reported two and SBS Nagar three.

The CAQM report also details the enforcement measures initiated by the authorities. Of the 1,514 reported incidents, officials inspected 1,205 locations and physically verified crop burning at 584 sites. Another 55 fields were found with burning traces by nodal officers.

Environmental compensation (EC) has been imposed in 518 cases, with the total amount reaching ₹26.15 lakh. Of this, ₹17.60 lakh has been recovered so far. Tarn Taran accounts for the highest number of cases in which EC was imposed, at 240, followed by Amritsar with 96 and Ferozepur with 40.

On the criminal enforcement front, 389 FIRs have been registered under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), while 422 red entries have been made in farm records. Tarn Taran accounts for 240 FIRs and an equal number of red entries, considerably higher than figures for other districts. Amritsar has reported 26 FIRs and 84 red entries, while Ferozepur has 49 FIRs.

The report further states that prosecution proceedings under Section 14 of the CAQM Act have been initiated against 13 nodal and supervisory officers, all in Tarn Taran district. As many as 536 warning notices and show-cause notices have also been issued to nodal and supervisory officers across Punjab.