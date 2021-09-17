Farm laws: AAP to hold candle marches across Punjab

Chandigarh

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will hold candle marches across Punjab to pay tribute to farmers who died during the protests against the three agriculture laws and observe September 17 as “Black Day”.

In a statement here, AAP MLA and Kisan Wing state president Kultar Singh Sandhwan said that there was resentment among the farmers across the country against the “black” farm laws.

He said that more 600 farmers had died during the protests against these laws. “The farmers have made it clear to the state and central governments that they will not lift the dharna till the agriculture laws are repealed,” he said in a statement.