Farm protest: HC seeks Punjab DGP’s reply on Adani subsidiary plea

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has sought response from the Punjab director general of police (DGP) on a petition filed by Adani Logistics, an Adani Group subsidiary, against the farmers’ protest holding up its stocks in Ludhiana.

The firm had approached the court in March saying the farmers have been sitting on a dharna in front of its inland container depot in Ludhiana, thus rendering it non-operational since January 1. No action was taken to remove the blockade despite it having filed a number of complaints with the police, the firm had said.

The state government in response to the plea had informed court that of the 300 loaded containers lying in the depot earlier, 275 carrying perishable goods were taken out. Only 25 containers of non-perishable goods are parked there, it added.

The court was also informed that these containers are held up on account of custom clearance and not protests. Meetings were held with farmers and they have sought time to await the decision of the Supreme Court regarding challenge to the three farm laws.

On the other hand, the firm had told the court that nearly 450 customers, including exporters and importers, are associated with the inland container depot that has 89 workers.

The high court bench of Justice HS Sidhu said under the circumstances, it may be appropriate that the DGP in consultation with the chief secretary may take an initiative to get the blockade lifted and the exercise be carried out expeditiously. The DGP shall file a personal affidavit on the outcome by June 4, the bench added.