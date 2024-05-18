Farm union activists gherao Hoshiarpur BJP candidate

Farm union activists on Friday protested against Hoshiarpur BJP candidate Anita Som Prakash as she campaigned at Barian Kalan village in the district. Police try to clear way but activists of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha force Anita Som Prakash to come out of car and answer their questions before letting her proceed for campaigning after half an hour.

They told her that she would be allowed to move only if she gave satisfactory answers to their questions. The protesters included members of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, Kirti Kisan Union, Bharti Kisan Union (Doaba) and Jamhoori Kisan Sabha.

As soon as the farmers learnt about the BJP candidate’s visit, they assembled at the venue and blocked the road while raising slogans against the Narendra Modi-led NDA government.

Police personnel tried to clear the way but the farmers forced Anita to come out of her car and answer their questions on the use of force against farmers during their protests and their minimum support price (MSP) legal guarantee demand.

Anita tried to pacify the agitators by saying that if sent to Parliament, she would raise their issues. After an argument for half an hour, Anita was allowed to go.