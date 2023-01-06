Farmer arrested for drowning four-year-old boy in sewage pit

A migrant farmer allegedly killed a four-year-old boy by drowning him in a sewage pit in Balibeg Basti of Machhiwara on Thursday. The boy along with other children was running after the kites. The accused objected to it as he claimed that the children were ruining his crops.

The police have booked the accused, Babu Lal under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC and arrested him. Lal has availed a piece of agricultural land in the village. The police sent the body to the civil hospital for the post-mortem examination.

Raju Sahni, father of the victim, stated that some of the children in the village used to play around Lal’s field. They used to enter his field for the kites, which he used to object. He has even threatened to kill the children for entering his field.

Sahni claimed that on Thursday his son along with other children entered Lal’s field. While other boys managed to escape, his son was not that lucky.

“Lal nabbed my son and slapped him. He drowned him in a sewage pit and fled. The children informed me about the incident. I rushed to the spot to rescue my son, but it was too late. We could not save him,” said Sahni.

“I informed the police following which the police reached the spot and initiated an investigation,” he added.

Inspector Davinder Pal Singh, SHO at police station Machhiwara, said that the accused tried to escape from the village, but the police nabbed him hours after the incident. A murder case has been lodged against him.

Mother seeks capital punishment for accused

Geeta Devi, mother of the victim, was inconsolable. After losing her only son, she demanded capital punishment for the accused.

“If the child had damaged the crops, the accused should have approached us. We would have compensated him for the damages. He can grow his crops again, but from where will I bring back my child,” she said.