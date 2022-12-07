Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Farmer killed in accident in Karnal sugar mill

The farmer had brought his produce to the sugar mill and the incident took place when the tractor of deceased developed some problems and he was trying to pull it with another tractor

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

: A 45-year-old farmer was killed in an accident at the cooperative sugar mill in Karnal, police said on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Subhas Kumar of Lalupura village of Karnal district. The farmer had brought his produce to the sugar mill and the incident took place when the tractor of deceased developed some problems and he was trying to pull it with another tractor. When he was trying to drag it after linking it with another tractor, he was crushed between the two vehicles.

