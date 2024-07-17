Farmer leaders detained in Ambala for violating prohibitory orders

Haryana Police on Wednesday detained farmer leaders, including senior members of the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) Amarjeet Singh Mohri and Ranjeet Singh Raju, at the New Grain Market in Ambala for violating prohibitory orders. Farmers heading towards the Ambala superintendent of police’s office, demanding the release of their leaders, who were detained on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Farmers from various places in Punjab and Haryana gathered at the grain market in the morning. After some of them were detained, their leaders decided to gather near Jameetgarh village the Hisar-Chandigarh national highway (NH-152) and march towards the office of the Ambala superintendent of police.

Farmer leaders had earlier decided that they would gherao the SP’s office to protest against the arrest of farm activist Navdeep Singh in March. They changed their plan after Navdeep was released on bail on Tuesday but decided to continue with the meeting at the grain market.

Navdeep walked out of Ambala Central Jail on Tuesday night after the Punjab and Haryana high court granted him bail in a case registered in connection with farmers’ February 13 Delhi Chalo march.

He was arrested by Haryana Police from Mohali on March 28 on various charges, including rioting and attempt to murder.