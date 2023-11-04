Farmer murdered in Ambala’s Mullana, 3 booked
Police have launched a murder probe after a farmer was found dead at his animal stable in Ambala’s Mullana in Thursday.
The prime suspects are Satish Kumar, alias Tisa, his nephew Mandeep, alias Deepa and their helper Dara Singh, who had liquor with the victim, Ram Kumar, 58, at the stable on Wednesday night.
The trio has been booked for murder on the statement of the victim’s son Rajbir.
Ram’s body was found on his charpoy, with injuries on the head and forehead, by his wife, Achro Devi. She informed her relatives, who called a doctor and Ram was declared dead.
Inspector Surender Singh from Mullana police station said an autopsy was conducted and the body was handed over to the family, while no arrest had been made so far.