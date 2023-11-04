close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Farmer murdered in Ambala’s Mullana, 3 booked

Farmer murdered in Ambala’s Mullana, 3 booked

ByHT Correspondent, Ambala
Nov 04, 2023 06:58 AM IST

The prime suspects are Satish Kumar, alias Tisa, his nephew Mandeep, alias Deepa and their helper Dara Singh, who had liquor with the victim, Ram Kumar, 58, at the stable in Ambala’s Mullana on Wednesday night

Police have launched a murder probe after a farmer was found dead at his animal stable in Ambala’s Mullana in Thursday.

The farmer’s body was found on his charpoy, with injuries on the head and forehead, by his wife, Achro Devi. She informed her relatives, who called a doctor and Ram was declared dead. (Getty image)
The farmer’s body was found on his charpoy, with injuries on the head and forehead, by his wife, Achro Devi. She informed her relatives, who called a doctor and Ram was declared dead. (Getty image)

The prime suspects are Satish Kumar, alias Tisa, his nephew Mandeep, alias Deepa and their helper Dara Singh, who had liquor with the victim, Ram Kumar, 58, at the stable on Wednesday night.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The trio has been booked for murder on the statement of the victim’s son Rajbir.

Ram’s body was found on his charpoy, with injuries on the head and forehead, by his wife, Achro Devi. She informed her relatives, who called a doctor and Ram was declared dead.

Inspector Surender Singh from Mullana police station said an autopsy was conducted and the body was handed over to the family, while no arrest had been made so far.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out