Farmer unions disturbing ‘atmosphere’, should resume talks on 3 laws: Punjab BJP chief

Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma on Thursday asked the farmer unions to resume talks with the Centre over the 3 agriculture laws like they did with the state government over the sugarcane price, claiming that they were disturbing the atmosphere of the state.

Members of the Bhartiya Kisan union (Ekta-Ugrahan) on Thursday staged a protest against Sharma as he visited Ludhiana to attend a meeting with party leaders at Circuit House. The protesting farmers marching towards the Circuit House were stopped by police near Verka plant on Ferozepur road. This came a day after the protesting farmers gheraoed Sharma during a meeting in Jalandhar.

“The BJP leaders have every right to hold meetings in the state. The farmers should begin talks with the union government without the condition of repealing the laws,” Sharma said.

Protest against Akshay Kumar’s movie

Slamming actor Akshay Kumar for his alleged anti-farmer stand, a group of youths protested against screening of Kumar-starrer film ‘Bell Bottom’ outside Pavilion Mall on Thursday. The protesters also submitted a memorandum to the deputy commissioner’s office seeking a ban on the movie across the state.