Farmer unions divided on holding talks with SC-appointed panel

Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) — the two farmers’ unions that are spearheading the ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest and have been staying put at Punjab and Haryana borders since February 13 — are now a divided house over engagement with the Supreme Court-appointed high-powered committee. The KMM, however, made it clear that it won’t come forward for dialogue with the SC-appointed committee. (representational image) (HT File)

KMM led by Sarwan Singh Pandher has declined to participate in discussions while the SKM (Non-Political), under the leadership of Jagjeet Singh Dallewal, has already met with the committee. Initially, both unions had refused to hold talks with the panel.

On September 2, the Supreme Court had directed the five-member committee to engage with protesting farmers and persuade them to remove their tractors, trolleys, and other vehicles from the Shambhu border.

Dallewal, when asked about their changing stance on holding talks with the committee, said, “We don’t want people and the Centre to blame farmer unions for not holding any talks, especially with the SC- appointed committee. Though we still believe that there wouldn’t be any positive outcome of this exercise, we have decided to put forward our concerns.” He added that one of the primary objectives of the committee was to rebuild the trust between farmers and government, and this (holding talks) is a step in that direction.

The KMM, however, made it clear that it won’t come forward for dialogue with the committee. KMM member Guramneet Mangat said: “We are still standing firm on our decision of not holding talks with the high-powered committee. If SKM (non-political) wants to hold talks with them, they can go ahead. We have already informed them (SKM non-political) about our apprehensions regarding the talks.”