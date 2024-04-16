Farmers a harried lot as Ludhiana grain market lacks basic facilities

Despite the commencement of wheat procurement around two weeks ago, the grain market on the Gill Road is grappling with a range of issues to the inconvenience of everyone. Garbage strewn all over the Gill Road grain market in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Basic amenities such as washrooms and drinking water facilities are not there, compounding the difficulties faced by those visiting the mandi.

When the matter was brought to the notice of deputy commissioner Sakshi Sahwney, she conducted a surprise check and issued a notice to the secretary, Mandi Board, for not making prior arrangements.

Furthermore, garbage strewn all over is a common sight, posing a sanitation concern for both vendors and customers. Despite these glaring issues, the authorities are yet to address the situation.

In addition, the grain market surroundings dotted with stagnant sewage and garbage brings to the fore the poor arrangements by the officials of the Mandi Board.

The absence of essential facilities at the grain market not only disrupted the wheat procurement process but also reflects poorly on the overall management of the mandi. With farmers relying on these facilities during the busy procurement season, the lack of amenities significantly hampers their efficiency.

Local residents and vendors have voiced their concerns. Amrik Singh, a farmer, stated that the authorities should take immediate action to address these pressing issues. He emphasised the importance of maintaining cleanliness and providing adequate facilities to ensure a seamless procurement experience for all stakeholders.

Another local, Jagdev Singh said, “On the one hand, the state government is lauding its achievements but on the other hand there are not even the basic facilities of clean water and washrooms.”

Deputy commissioner Sakshi Sahwney said, “I have visited the place personally and checked where I have served notice for not having proper cleanliness and other basic facilities. I have asked the officials to arrange water and hydration points keeping in mind the heat wave warning. Toilets are on the other side of the mandi due to the main road, However, I have directed the authorities that a covered public toilet be placed in addition. Notice was served on them as arrangements were to be completed prior to the season start, but arrangement at the site was not up to the mark. Such surprise inspections would be done by all officers to ensure that farmers do not have any difficulties during the season and ground feedback could also be taken”.